Former South African President Jacob Zuma will be allowed out of jail next week to attend a long-running corruption case in person rather than by video link.

The hearing, scheduled to resume in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg on August 10, “shall proceed in an open court”, Judge Piet Koen said on Wednesday.

Zuma, 79, began a 15-month jail term last month in an unrelated case, an event that sparked violence and looting.

Shortly afterwards, he appeared for the corruption trial via video link, although his lawyers complained the online format was unconstitutional and breached his right to face-to-face consultation with his lawyers.

Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to the 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and equipment from five European arms firms when he was deputy president.

He is accused of taking bribes from one of the firms – French defence giant Thales, which has been charged with corruption and money laundering.