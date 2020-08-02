The Doctor’s Empire writes:

10 FACTS ABOUT FARTING YOU PROBABLY DIDN’T KNOW.

How much do you know about farts besides the fact that they sound and smell funny, and come out from the bum.

These are some things you should know about them:

1. An average person farts around 14 times a day.Those 14 farts a day are enough to fill up a balloon.

2. Farts are made up of hydrogen sulfide that reduces mitochondrial damage. Smelling farts can be healthy, thus next time you fart take a nice deep breath and thank the person.

3. This is not something to be embarrassed about as it means that you are healthy. A healthy digestive tract produces farts. If you are not farting at all go to the doctor

4. The original meaning of fart if forth as wind from the anus. This word was coined in 1962.

5. Gum and soda make you fart more, thus if you know somebody who farts a lot and they drink a lot of soda and chewing gum, hide it from them.

6. Most of the farting happens at night when we sleep.

7. If you have very tight sphincter you will produce louder farts as they have smaller tighter area to squeeze out from.

8. Farts go as fast as 10 ft/sec.

9. Female farts tend to be stinkier as females have higher concentration of hydrogen sulfide. Female farts are healthier to smell.

10. Men fart more than women.