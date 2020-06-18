By George Sichula. Former Chingola DC and NDC Copperbelt Chairperson.

1. High Unemployment – i.e people willing and able to work are not able to find gainful employment.

2. Government resorting to desperate measures to revive the economy.

3. Depreciating currency.

4. High outward migration.

5. Increasing yields on Government and corporate bonds.

6. Contracting industries- thi can be tracked by looking at tax revenues, stock market performance, loan defaults and exports.

7. Industries become quieter. No activities in the industries

8.Credit card debt and late payments rise. Never get kaloba (debts). Chances are very high that you will pay triple what you got.

9. High interest rates- When prices rise too quickly, its a problem. If interest rates are raised too much, economic growth can be choked.

10. Government starts to panick at everything. Bill 10 is the best example