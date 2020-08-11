10-YEAR-OLD MUMBWA GIRL DIES AFTER BEING DEFILED BY 2 MEN

A TEN-YEAR-OLD girl of Mumbwa has died after being defiled by two men.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the incident and identified the culprits as Harry Kandolo aged 25 years and Jack Kandolo aged 20 years.

Katongo said the crime happened on Sunday and Monday at 18:00 hours and at 11:00 hours respectively at Mutapila Village in Chief Kaindu.

She said mother of the victim Joyce Kakanka aged 40 years reported the matter to the police yesterday.

“The victim was unconscious at the time of reporting. The victim later died in Mumbwa District Hospital at around 22:00 Hours on 10th August 2020 and the body is in Mumbwa District Mortuary waiting for postmorterm,” she said.

Katongo said the suspects had been apprehended and detained awaiting to be charged with murder.

©Kalemba