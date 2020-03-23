Twelve people have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates Court for terrorism contrary to the laws of Zambia.

The accused are facing 15 counts in relation to the gassing of homes and schools in Lusaka.

In count one they are accused of aiding, abetting, conspiracy of terrorist act or proliferation contrary to section 28 of the Anti-Terrorism and Nonproliferation Act number 6 of 2018 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that between 1st February 2020 and 29th February 2020 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, the accused aided, abetted, counselled, procured, incited or solicited the commissioning of a terrorist act or proliferation.

The matter came up for explanation of charge before magistrate Lameck Mwale and awaits instructions for committal to the Lusaka High Court, where the matter is triable.