12 YEAR OLD MUFULIRA GIRL WINS MELANIN CHALLENGE

Sylvia Namukoko, a Grade 7 pupil of Mufulira has won the melanin challenge by US based Zambian George Mtonga.

The 12-year-old girl has won K6,000 cash prize, school sponsorship up to grade 12, and also a shopping trip and a modelling coaching deal with renowned models and talent manager Mainga Sanderson.

Sylvia has also secured jobs with makeup and clothing companies that want her to model for them.

-Nkani