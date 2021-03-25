16 YEAR OLD PRAISED FOR OFFICIATING ZESCO, FOREST FRIENDLY MATCHES LIKE A MAN

FAZ MTN Super Division sides Zesco United and Forest Rangers have through their official Facebook pages praised 16 year old Raphael Mbotela for professionally handling their Ndola friendly derby as a centre referee in the two games played on Wednesday at Trade Fair Grounds in Skyways Industrial Area.

Forest Facebook page described Mbotela as serious, confident and unshakened by the status of the players and always made the right calls.

“When he is on the pitch he is serious, confident and unshakened by the status, height or title of the player. He single handedly officiated our friendly matches… making right calls without the aid of linesmen,” wrote Forest Rangers.

Zesco described the lad as the next Zambian top most referee Janny Sikazwe.

“16 year old was our centre referee in yesterday’s friendly. Best wishes to Mbotela. Keep the faith lad. One day you will be another Janny Sikazwe,” Zesco wrote.

Zesco won both matches with an identical 1-0 scoreline. Jesse Were was the scorer in one match while David Molinga was on target for the other game.