18 CHINESE DEPORTED BY KAGAME FOR MISTREATING RWANDANS

18 CHINESE people were sent packing back to China on Wednesday . This came after the General Mr PAUL KAGAME the president of Rwanda found out that they were mistreating Rwandan workers and grubbing lands of farming from them. CHINESE people also took advantage of making workers work abnormal hours like slaves.

Mr KAGAME said; “Africa is a peaceful continent, we don’t tolerate discrimination here or to be slaves again. This country is for Africans and those who mean well for us. I’m instructing those 18 chinese to go back and never return back! Rwandan must enjoy their rights in their country! let this be a lesson for the remaining Chinese and other investors! Respect us and we’ll welcome you with our good hearts!”

Source: Fyambe Media