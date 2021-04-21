One witness said they saw officers kissing for 20 minutes in Blackburn carpark

The witness said the female officer then got out and walked round to the driver’s side to continue smooching through the window.

One man who saw them was so stunned that he began filming the interaction.

He said of the incident in a Tesco car park off Carl Fogarty Way: ‘I was sat with my friend in the car park, I’d gone to fix my car.

After we were done we were just parked in the supermarket car park having a little break.

‘My friend noticed the police officer in his mirror and saw that a woman had got into his car. It just didn’t feel right.’

He said the pair were initially in their own cars – the male officer in a liveried police car and the woman in an unmarked car on Good Friday.

While he was on-duty it appears she was not working at the time of the incident, although is an officer with the Lancashire force.

‘This is an on-duty police officer sitting in a car for 20 minutes doing b***** all.

‘It annoyed me. People were walking past and taking a double look into the vehicle and thinking ”Is that really happening?” They were laughing and joking and kissing. I don’t think they should be doing it on police time, even if he was on his lunch break it looks bad.’