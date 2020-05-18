A 29-year-old woman named La’Teasha Macer has made some shocking claims that rapper, Jay-Z is her biological dad.
La’Teasha who has her own kids and says her mum is suffering from a neurological condition, says she’s been told by her family her whole life that Jay-z is her father and her family members are online backing up their claims.
Tee was born in 1990 in Cambridge, Maryland where her aunt, Terry Turner, says she introduced her mother, Lisa, to Jay-Z.
Turner claims Lisa and Jay Z used to hook up at Lisa’s sister’s house before she got pregnant and gave birth to La’Teasha Macer.
Lisa’s sister, Terry Turner, claimed in a Facebook post last week that Lisa tried to contact Jay-Z when he was with Roc-a-fella records but she was mocked by the person that answered the call.
Early this month La’Teasha created an Instagram account with the name ‘jayzfirstdaughter’ and has been posting several pictures, write ups and videos saying she is Jay-Z’s daughter born from an affair he had almost three decades ago.
Jay-Z and LaTeasha’s DNA test results. #jayzfirstdaughter #istandwithlateasha
Tee says she won’t stop talking about Jay Z until he takes up his responsibility as her father. See more of her posts below:
⠀ THANK YOU Cambridge MD⠀ ⠀ We all seemed to keep this to ourselves in our community and surrounding areas.⠀ ⠀ Including every other person outside of Cambridge who had every opportunity to bring this to light and – tell my father to contact me.⠀ ⠀ ❓How long should I have let this go on without a public statement? Comment below:⠀ @jayzfirstdaughter⠀ ⠀ 💥FACTS:⠀ ⠀ #1 It was just confirmed with Ancestry DNA –they have a 99% accuracy.⠀ ~Try Ancestry yourself it’s giving a discount this week #ad⠀ ⠀ #2 I’m now coming forward because refer to FACT #1⠀ ⠀ #3 My mother tried to reach out to him. Child support does not work the same for celebrities as it does with your baby daddy. ⠀ ⠀ #4 Lawyers laughed at me.⠀ ⠀ #5 Deadbeat dads are okay except if its Hova?!⠀ ⠀ #6 I’ve thought about this every day of my life.⠀ ⠀ It’s been 28 years and its time to tell my story! ⠀ ⠀ ❓How long should I have let this go on without a public statement? Comment below:⠀ @jayzfirstdaughter⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀#jayzfirstdaughter #istandwithlateasha
I’ve been quiet for far too long! @jayzfirstdaughter Join me as I tell you my story of living in the shadows of being Jay-Z’s daughter in a city where everyone knew he was my father! How growing up, I watched Multiple Sclerosis take its toll on my mom. Taking my ‘fun mom’ that I’ve always known to 24-hour bedridden. But I kept it all together raising four kids — including a set of twins while going to school full-time, working two jobs at the prison and the hospital. #jayzfirstdaughter #istandwithlateasha