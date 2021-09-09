3 DIE AFTER TAKING CONCOCTION AT CHURCH AS ADVISED BY PASTOR

Three people died on Tuesday and a fourth one is in serious condition in Kavango West in Namibia after they drank a concoction prescribed by a pastor.

The police said the people are from Kasivi village in Kapako constituency.

Their names are Ndumba Evaristus Ntamba (37), Ndumba Robertha Nangombe (45) and Simbaranda Hilka Kapango (21).

The person who has been hospitalised is 39 years old.

The police have arrested an assistant pastor aged 36 who administered the treatment with instructions from a senior pastor.

The senior pastor, Engelbrech Hamutenya (25), has not yet been arrested but the police are looking for him.

According to the police the people went to Victory Church at Mutengo village for healing on Monday.

Once there, they were given a a mixture of white vinegar, methylated spirit and salt, that was administered by a tube through their anus.

After they took the medicine, they went to rest in their tents and later started to have diarrhea and one of them started screaming from pain caused by the medicine they took.

Later that evening, three died in their tents while one was hospitalised in Nankundu State Hospital.

The person who gave them the medicine is allegedly an assistant pastor who was allegedly getting instruction from the senior pastor who was not around at the time, to give them such medicine.

The substance administered was confiscated.

The police have said anyone with information on the whereabouts of the alleged senior pastor must contact deputy commissioner Agas on 0811242649.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi urged the public to seek professional medical assistance readily available.