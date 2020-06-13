The announced 30 days registration period by the ECZ is rather too short and a joke gone too far.

It is entirely not possible for the ECZ to register the entire eligible voters in Zambia in one month unless the ECZ wants to wilfully disenfranchise the majority of our citizens as part of their ruse to frustrate and disadvantage the opposition.

The PF government is a government that has shown that it cannot do anything right legitimately… they are a questionable government. The laws of decency and fairness do not sit well with them ..

There are a lot of young people that need to get on the voters roll.

We expect that reasonableness will ultimately prevail and allow the full registration process to run its full course.

Zambians are expecting nothing short of a credible electoral process that delivers a free and fair outcome.

We think that 60 days is realistic in terms of capturing the overwhelming majority of our people eligible to vote in 2021.

Issued:

Nason Msoni

President

All peoples Congress APC