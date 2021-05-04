5 ARRESTED OVER MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, ASSAULT AT PF SECRETARIAT

By Bruce Mwale

Police in Lusaka have arrested five people for the offences of malicious damage to property and assault.

This is in connection with the fracas that happened at the Patriotic Front Secretariat on Saturday, 10th May, 2021 in which PF cadre Innocent Kalimanshi was assaulted and his motor vehicle damaged.

The Five suspects arrested in the early hours of today have been identified as Keith White Musonda aged 45, Bright Musonda aged 38 both of Kasupe area, Gift Lupiya aged 35 of Chawama Compound and Nephter Sinyangwe Mulenga aged 45 of Kanyama Compound and Kelvin Chisanga aged 34 of Kanyama.

On 01st May, 2021, at 11 00 hours, police followed up a report that Innocent Kalimanshi aged 40 had forced his way into the PF secretariat using a Ford Ranger which angered the PF cadres who extensively damaged his motor vehicle and assaulted him and in the process of whisking him away, a police motor vehicle was damaged.

A police officer identified as Sargent Siita Akakandelwa was injured by caders who begun throwing stones at the police.

Investigations have continued while the suspects remain detained in police custody.

This is according to Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Mwaata Katongo. – Diamond TV