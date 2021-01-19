70 YEAR OLD KAFUE WIDOW EVICTED FROM HOUSE BY NHA

……….. appeals to Preisdent Lungu for help.

By Oswald Sichone in Kafue

A 70 year old widow of Kafue who was on Monday Afternoon evicted by National Housing Authotiy from the house that she has lived in for the past 38 years has appealed to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to intervene and help her get back her house.

In an exclusive interview with Kafue Times, Ireen Daka lamented that NHA has not given her enough time to look for money to pay the K28,000 that she owes the Authority in housing rentals.

Ms Daka alleged that from the time NHA took over operations of the defunct Indeco Estates Development Company, some named officials from the authority have been scheming to grab the house from her.

“I was offered this house for sale as a sitting tenant but after a short time, I received correspondence that I had been put on rentals as a tenant. This suprised me because all houses in Kafue Estates were offered for sale to sittting tenants and i have been living in this house P19/20C5 since 1982. I look after over 10 grandchildren who are orphans and l have nowhere to take them. My household goods have also been grabbed leaving me with only clothes. Ba President Chagwa Lungu please help me” Ms Daka stated.

Efforts to get a omment from NHA officers in Lusaka proved futile as their phones went unanswered.