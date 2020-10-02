Dr. Dre has scored a victory in his divorce case.

A judge rejected Nicole Young’s request that Dre pay her $1.5 million for various expenses, according to TMZ.

Nicole’s lawyers argued that she needed the money to hire security because she’s been receiving death threats. She has reportedly received cryptic messages including, “If she dies, she dies,” and “For a small fee she can disappear.”

Nicole removed the security team that Dre was paying for, causing the judge to reject her claim. She alleged that Dre was too controlling and that she wanted to hire her own security. Dre’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, told the judge that Dre is still willing to pay all of Nicole’s expenses pending the divorce, including security, which the judge ordered.

Nicole is also seeking $5 million in lawyer’s fees and other costs. The hearing was set for January but the lawyers wanted to move it up to this month. However, the judge also rejected that request, noting that he is dealing with more pressing domestic violence and custody cases, and this does not fall in the same category. The judge did note that Nicole could file a restraining order if she felt Dre was too controlling.

In June, Nicole filed for separation from her husband after 24 years of marriage. There is now a battle over his $800 million estate. The couple had a prenup, but Nicole is challenging it, saying she signed it under duress.