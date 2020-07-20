ACC COMPLETES INVESTIGATIONS ON CORRUPTLY ACQUISITIONS OF 48 HOUSES, ARRESTS TO FOLLOW SOON

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has revealed that investigations which established allegations bordering on corrupt acquisition of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime against known suspects of the 48, now 51 houses, had been completed.

The owners have been found and soon arrests are to be effected once the Director of Public Prosecutions gives consent.

ACC Corporate Manager Timothy Moono said “once Consent is given, the Commission will proceed to arrest the suspects”.

The owner of the houses paid K1, 060, 000 cash in crisp banknotes from the Bank of Zambia for two sets of properties on which he built the controversial 51 houses.

Moono further disclosed that the Commission had not received any letter from the alleged initial owner of the forfeited properties, Charles Loyana, a senior accountant in the Ministry of Finance demanding to be given back the said houses.

The receipts were presented to ACC.

However, when interrogated Loyana allegedly denied owning the houses, if Loyana wishes to pursue the matter, he could only do so through the Courts of Law as the forfeiture proceedings were completed.

Loyana was represented in the matter by Hobday Kabwe, now late, who was fighting the forfeiture.