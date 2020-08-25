SMART EAGLES

The Lusaka magistrate court has subpoenaed the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) acting director general Rosemary Kuzwayo after Dr. Chitalu Chilufya’s lawyers applied that she be cited for contempt after allegedly suspending a witness who testified in favor of the accused.

The defence believes penalizing a witness for their own testimony in court breached section 116 of the penal code .

The defence told the court that a witness in judicial proceedings is protected and any person who attempts to influence a witness in such proceedings is guilty of a misdemeanor and can be sentenced to not less than 6 months

Earlier, the defence made an application for the Magistrate to summon Kuzwayo, Timothy Moono the ACC spokesperson, the commissions Secretary and directors to confirm if an investigations officer was suspended for testifying in favour of the Honourable Minister.

Magistrate Lameck Mwale has since summoned the commissions acting director DG.

The matter is still on …