ACC INTENSIFIES CORRUPTION PROBE INTO SENIOR GOVT OFFICIALS, POLITICALLY EXPOSED PERSONS

The Anti-Corruption Commission has advanced its investigation in cases where senior government officials and politically exposed persons for alleged various corrupt practices.

Anti-Corruption Commission Spokesperson, Queen Chibwe says the Commission received 87 cases of suspected corruption of which 55 are of public interest and involve politically exposed individuals.

Among those being investigated include officials from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) for allegedly buying of unknown number of Toyota land cruiser vehicles using pandemic funds.

Others include a former government official at the ministry of foreign affairs for allegedly acquiring seven houses reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime in one of Lusaka’s low density areas.

The Commission is also investigating a former ward Councillor who suspiciously purchased a named bank structure with all its assets at the cost of K300 million among others.

Ms. Chibwe has urged Zambians to take advantage of the UPND government zero tolerance of corruption stance by reporting suspected cases to the commission and other law enforcement agencies.