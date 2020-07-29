ANIMAL FARM

Chitalu Chilufya, arrested and charged for corruption by the ACC. No suspension, nothing! Still rides with the Zambian flag, still drawing tax payers money for his fuel and airconditioned office!

Christopher Kang’ombe, Miles Sampa, suspected illegal land allocation. Not yet investigated by any law enforcement agency. Both them and their councils suspended for 3 months!

Very outrageous!!!

Dear Mr. President, what signal are you sending to the Zambians? Are other Zambians more Zambian than the others?

Double standards at its best!

2021, please come quick!

Chachilamo!