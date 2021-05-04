*PF DEPUTY MEDIA DIRECTOR ANTONIO MWANZA WRITES: WHAT DOES HOLDING OFFICE TWICE MEAN?*

The Constitutional Court in the Case of Danny Pule et al already RULED and DEFINED what the term, “HOLD OFFICE” means.

The Constitutional Court ruled that holding office is tied to serving a term of office. If you have served a full term then you have held office and if you have not served a full term, that is, a period less than three years, then you have NOT held office.

For removal of doubt go to page 78 of the judgment of the Constitutional Court and READ:

“Under the current Constitutional regime, however, the holding of office as President is attached to the term of office as defin d in Article 106 (1) and (6) read together. While Article 106 (1) prlvides that the Presidential term of office is 5 years, Article 106 (6/) defines what constitutes a full term. Any period of 3 years and above is a full term. A

period less than 3 years is not a full term.” End of quote.

SANGWA and his party and their sponsors have realised that their preferred candidate cannot beat President Edgar Lungu so they are using the issue of eligibility as a political tool to try to hoodwink the Zambian people that President Edgar Lungu is seeking a third term when in fact NOT.

They are desperately trying so hard to push for a political revolt against ECL, unfortunately ECL is unstoppable, ALEBWELELAPO PAMUPANDO.

Sangwa is eating zamahala over this dead issue.