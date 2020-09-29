“APPLY AS POLICE RESERVE OR NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH “KAMPYONGO ADVICE TEACHERS STRUGGLING FOR EMPLOYMENT.

Home Affairs Minister Hon Steven Kampyongo has mocked over 50,000 unemployed teachers around the country telling them to apply as police reserves or neighborhood watch saying the government has no intention of recruiting any teachers any time soon as the country needs more police officers to maintain peace.

The Shiwang’andu PF lawmaker says over 50,000 graduated teachers complaining about employement in the civil service stands a chance to join government salaries as police starting as low as neighborhood watch and police reserve.

Asked by CIC if this will not anger more than 60,000 graduates from training Teaching schools in various fields which some are more qualified with degrees and Diplomas the Hon Minister said he was entitled to his own opinion they can take his advice or leave it.

“You see the problem of these graduates with degrees thinks the government has all the employement opportunities for everyone look gone are days when people will be looked upon by virtue of having a degree so instead of them all teachers complaining why not lower themselves and swallow their pride join as community neighborhood watch with time they can be police reserves and eventually be incorporated in the system because government will soon be recruiting more police officers to maintain peace ahead of 2021 general elections.”

Hon Kampyongo was speaking to his friend who later leaked to CIC.

CIC PRESS TEAM