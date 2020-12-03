Lillian Mutambo (Gospel artiste and aspiring Munali MP) writes…

At the age of 22 I stepped into the cohabiting life of Britain and had kids with a man from Ghana. Survival in the Diaspora can sometimes lead you to fall in that trap especially when you ignore God. It’s a common way of paying bills together and helping each other survive because Britain can be expensive especially when you are still trying to sort your

documentation out. The rules are that you are not entitled to a council house, which is way cheaper than privately rented… So the norm of cohabiting is acceptable… Not once did I ever bring anything I was going through on social media, infact many of my close friends were surprised we even broke up… My mother raised me well, keep your business privately you never know tomorrow you may ‘reconcile’..

Years later I open my Facebook as if the Ghanaian community wanted to show me that today is today.. Pictures of the guy’s wedding on Facebook to his fellow Ghanaian, was I surprised? No, cause he always told me his mother wanted him to marry a Ghanaian.. Again on that day I kept calm and no one even knew this is what I went through all I did was unfriend all the Ghanaians in his circle and life went on.. Again I never even talked about this on media…

Sometimes I read comments from people who have no idea what I have been through and I just laugh. Do you know what being homeless in a foreign country is? I have been there again not one day did I bring it to media.. God came through big time in my life in that I was damped because I had no papers but today I enter Britain any time I want..Infact I got my papers even before he did. You see all my blessings came after I was damped. I am who am today because I was damped, it is something one needs to accept and once you do so.. God will open doors… I used to hold on but little did I know I was holding my breakthrough… My sister, my daughter don’t hold on to anyone if he rejects you, you are God’s vessel, believe you me, his blessings will shine over you but you are delaying your blessings by holding on…

Today I have my respect because I didn’t bring him to media and he is even cheering me on to be what I aspire in Zambia, he wishes me the best… Where children are involved create love not enemies, children are spirits they can pick up and they may grow up bitter.. Once there is love, all will be well… It’s been over 7 years that part of my life just feels like a pinch because I have achieved so much alone…

Be encouraged… ❤️❤️❤️❤️