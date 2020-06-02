B FLOW’S EXCELLENT INTELLECT VS THE DUNUNA REVERSE CREW – COMPARE & CONTRAST

When B FLOW spoke, the nation listened. This young man is extremely intelligent.

When he spoke he was able to explain in depth the things that are happening in the country and why he felt aggrieved.

It’s very evident that B Flow has charismatic and leadership qualities inbred in him.

He also has persuasive power as a celebrity and he’s able to sway a huge cross section of society in one way or another, and he’s chosen to use his persuasive power to steer people in the right direction.

Compare and contrast B Flow with the Dununa Reverse Crew, who use their persuasive power to deceive the people through powerful rhumba and boostele songs that carry no message of hope or development, songs that are only fit to be played in night clubs.

The fact that B Flow got his accolades and medals from President Barack Obama while the others got cash handouts from President Edgar Lungu highlights the huge intellectual differences between these two minds.