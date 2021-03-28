BAN FISHING IN KAFUE RIVER FOR FIVE YEARS – THOMAS SIPALO

Thomas Sipalo, aka Diffikoti, Wrote:￼

When I was staying in kafue ,soloborn compound aka ‘Nigeria’ to be specific in the late 80-90s Kafue River had alot of fish by mid 90s some foreigners introduced what they referred to as ‘combo’ fishing where even mosquito nets were used to harvest from the biggest to the tiniest fish at once…

By early 2000 fish became scarce, today Kafue river is nothing but just a merely a water path for chills and weekend hideous activities…

If you’re to buy breams in kafue,it’s most likely that the fish is from lake Kariba or nearest fish farms those women are clever to position themselves near the river banks to make buyers assume the fish is direct from the river…

At the moment we have a deficit of about 87% of fish from our rivers due to bad methods of fishing ,pollution and unplanned settlements…

As for Kafue River,let Govt introduce new species of fish,ban fishing for not less than 5 years to allow the fish to grow and breed…Otherwise in the next 5 years our rivers will be completely pure mineral water without even any tombolilo traces.