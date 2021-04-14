Kezia Obama, the stepmother to former US president Barack Obama has died.

Kezia, 81 is the first wife to Barack Obama Snr and mother to Malik Obama, Auma Obama and Sadik Obama and Mustapha Abo.

Her death was confirmed by Auma Obama who tweeted saying, ‘Lost my beloved mother yesterday. I’m numb.’

Family members, led by Malik’s other brother, Said Obama, said the 81-year-old matriarch had been ailing for a while, The Standard reported.

The Late Mama Sarah Obama’s personal assistant, Nelson Ochieng, described Aoko as an eternal optimist, who positively influenced those around her.

It remains unclear whether the deceased, who is a Muslim, will be buried later Wednesday, April 14 in the UK in compliance with Islamic tradition.

“We, however, wish her remains can be transported to Kenya so that she can be interred at her ancestral home in Siaya,” said a relative.

Mrs. Obama passed away on Tuesday at a UK hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Her death comes about two weeks after the passing of the family’s great grandmother, Mama Sarah Obama.