BAROTSE YOUTH VOICES OUT OF ILLEGAL DETENTION OF SESHEKE UPND MP ROMEO KANGOMBE

By Kangwanda muchembele

The youths in Barotseland have described the detentions of UPND sesheke constituency member of Parliament as illegal and violating a son of Barotseland.

In an interview with BBN today, the chairperson for the new change in Barotseland commander nyambe said, this is totally unacceptable .

There was their own youth who went to shot at central police . He was given escort to his home village and reported back to police at his own time where he was immediately given bail . But when it comes to sons of BAROTSELAND , even dogs are given better treatment than a BAROTSELAND National !!

It’s not long ago when we put to rest a BAROTSE National killed in their prisons !!!

For how long are we going to sit and do nothing !!

Leave hon romeo kangombe alone