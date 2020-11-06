By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has told the Zambia Police Service to provide an environment which will allow all political players to enjoy their rights as the country heads to the 2021 general election.

Speaking when he toured the Kanyama police Post today, President Lungu, however, cautioned that this should not be done at the expense of peace and security of the country.

He said government will continue providing equipment which is needed for the police to maintain public order.

President Lungu observed that police officers had been neglected for a long time and that government is addressing their needs.