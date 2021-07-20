By Staff Reporter

Ruling PF central committee member Paul Moonga says by nature Bembas do not vote like Tongas, but that they have now learnt a lesson in terms of how the People of Southern Province vote.

And Moonga said President Edgar Lungu went to Mtendere to sensitise people about the pandemic, despite attracting a huge crowd in the process, and countering Moonga’s claims in the process.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga said he was happy that President Lungu answered his prayer to have someone from Luapula, Northern or Muchinga provinces as running mate, by picking Muchinga native Professor Nkandu Luo as his running mate.

He said “and I am very proud of that because we realised our colleagues give you very good votes, they are very humble the Bembas, I appreciate them, they are not tribalists.”

“They can even take an Easterner as their own person. So I am humbled by the people from Northern, Luapula, and Muchinga, I think the President listened to my words that let’s get the running mate from Northern, Muchinga or Luapula,” Moonga said. “Though I was advocating for a man, still more they gave us a female because the President is more gender sensitive than myself. So I am very happy the President picked up a woman as a running mate, who is our mother, Professor Nkandu Luo, from Muchinga province.”

Moonga said the President had given the people of the Northern provinces what they deserved, saying he expected the turn out to be high for the elections.

“It will be extremely very very high. They have learnt lessons as well. I know Bembas by nature they don’t vote like Tongas. I think they have learnt lessons from previous elections that their colleagues were turning in numbers everybody got one vote,” Moonga said. “So I am urging by brothers and sisters in Northern and Muchinga Province that let people turn in numbers, your vote is your right. Go and vote for our President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

“And in Southern Province, people I am urging them please change your mindsets, don’t vote on tribal lines. Vote on the character of a person, a human being who is capable of leading the country, tested leadership.”

Moonga said President Lungu is tested leadership and “has proved to be a man of the people.”

“He has proved he is a man who cannot say no ‘Dundumwezi, I got few votes’. He was able to go and visit Monze twice. He has been in southern Province several times leaving nobody behind,” Moonga said. “A woman in Chikankata was given a tractor and a plough machinery. In Namwala a man was given a tractor and machinery he’s not a Bemba he’s a Tonga.”

Moonga said President Lungu had visited Namwala where the homes of people who were suspected to be PF supporters were burnt.

“He doesn’t say ‘this one is Tonga, is Ka Luvale is what’. No. He nominated Kapita from North Western as MP, so the President does not look at a tribe, he looks at the quality of a person,” he said.

And Moonga said President Lungu visited Mtendere to sensitise people on pandemic as head of state, saying the problem the “opposition chaps have is that they want to equate themselves to the President.”

“He is still in charge 100 percent. The people who have never been in government like HH they can’t understand how government functions. You cannot stop governing the country because of elections,” Moonga said. “He’s now going round to check on the projects, the President cannot remain in State House doing what, he’s being paid tax payers money. He must work for his money.

He said he was recently in Roma where he witnessed the donation of a vehicle by the PF candidate for Luapula, to a PF cadre as a replacement for the vehicle that was damaged in the violence.

“We shall go and use our vengeance on UPND in the ballot paper, not the streets. You can never win elections by beating people, no. Even a dog if you have a stick, or you have a piece of meat a dog will run away from you,” said Moonga. “The UPND behavior is very barbaric but I hope what we signed yesterday it will become to be true, I hope they have learnt some lessons.” – Daily Revelation