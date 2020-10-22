By Logic Lukwanda

Bicon Zambia Limited Consulting Engineers and Project Managers responsible for the design and supervision of the structural engineering works at Society Business Park has defended itself over the alleged poor works done on the project.

The Engineering Institution of Zambia –EIZ- has maintained that Society Business Park located in Lusaka’s Central Business District is a disaster in waiting following the collapse of some columns holding the building due to poor works.

But Bicon Zambia Limited Consulting Engineers and Project Managers through its Managing Director Renatus Mushinge says the EIZ has on three occasions with other stakeholders visited the site and have been kept informed of the column strengthening works which are underway.

Mr. Mushinge says in addition to the foregoing, Bicon Zambia has on several occasions shared with EIZ and the National Council for Construction copies of the reports in connection with the column strengthening works and has also attended a hearing called for by EIZ in connection with this project.

He says the contractor engaged to do the work is currently executing the column strengthening works under the full-time supervision of Bicon Zambia and is working diligently in order to complete the column strengthening works on site as soon as possible.

153 columns in the parkade and office block out of a total of 258 columns which carry the parkade and office block of the society business park had column capacities lower than the design capacity.

