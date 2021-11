BINOCULARS: $50MILLION FERTILIZER PROCUREMENT DUBIOUSLY AWARDED – RAPHAEL NAKACINDA

HH SAID ONCE HE IS SWORN-IN HIS GOVT WILL NEVER PROCURE FERTILIZER AT $1000 PER TONNE BUT THEY WILL BE BUYING AT A PRICE OF $400 DOLLARS PER TONNE, AND THAT THE FARMER WILL BUY AT K250 KWACHA PER BAG. WELL THE OPPOSITE IS HAPPENING

HH SAID THE DELAY IN THE FERTILIZER DISTRIBUTION WAS DUE TO AUDITS, INFORMATION REACHING THE BINOCULARS IS THAT A NEW CARTEL IS NOW FORMING AROUND FERTILIZER PROCUREMENT. A NEW CONTRACT HAS ALLEGEDLY BEEN SINGLE SOURCED AND DUBIOUSLY AWARDED.

WHAT IS EVEN MORE SHOCKING IS THAT THE CONTRACT PRICE IS $50MILLION DOLLARS TO PROCURE 50,000 TONNES OF FERTILIZER. WHICH MEANS MR HAKAINDE HAS BOUGHT THE FERTILIZER AT THE SAME $1000 DOLLARS PER TONNE WHICH HE DISPUTED DURING CAMPAIGNS.

WE HAVE SOME QUESTIONS, CAN STATE HOUSE CONFIRM THAT THERE IS SUCH A TENDER THAT WAS AWARDED WITHOUT FOLLOWING TENDER PROCEDURE. AND WHETHER THE SAID CONTRACTOR MEETS THE ZPPA REQUIREMENTS TO PROCURE FERTILIZER TO THAT TUNE.

IF STATE HOUSE IS BUSY, AS WILL BE THE CASE OWING TO THE EMBARRASSMENT, CAN OUR ABLE MINISTER OF INFORMATION MRS CHUSHI KASANDA CONFIRM WHETHER HER HUSBAND HAS TRUELY BEEN AWARDED SUCH A CONTRACT AND IN WHICH TABLOIDS THIS WAS ADVERTISED FOR PUBLIC TENDER.

AND WHETHER “HER HUSBAND” MR JANGULO HAS THE REQUISITE CAPACITY TO PROCURE THE SAID PRODUCT AND HOW IT WAS ARRIVED AT HIM?

TEAM BINOCULARS