Catholic Bishops in Zambia have elected Most Rev. Ignatius Chama, Archbishop of Kasama as the president of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Most Rev. Ignatius Chama takes over from Bishop George Lungu who was elected president in 2018.

Most Rev. Ignatius Chama who has been Vice President was elected at the just ended ZCCB Extended Executive Meeting held on 4th May, 2021 at Kapingila ZCCB House in Lusaka.

Rt. Rev. Charles Kasonde, Bishop of Solwezi is now the Vice President and Staffing Committee member.

ZCCB Secretary General Fr. Cleophas Lungu has made the announcement in a memorandum addressed to The Apostolic Nunciature, Local Ordinaries, ZCCB Staff, ZCCB Institutions, Zambia Association of Sisterhoods, Associations Religious Men in Zambia, Association of Zambia Diocesan Catholic Clergy and all the Catholic Faithful.

Other Bishops elected to the ZCCB Executive Board are: Most Rev. Dr. Alick Banda of Lusaka Archdiocese, Rt. Rev. Patrick Chisanga, OFM. Conv., Bishop of Mansa and Rt. Rev. Dr. Benjamini Phiri, Bishop of Ndola.

The alternate member is Rt. Rev. Evans Chinyemba, OMI, Bishop of Mongu.