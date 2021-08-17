PF Mobilisation member tells party SG, National Secretary to vacate their positions

PF National Mobilisation Committee member Bizwell Mutale has ordered his party Secretary General Davis Mwila, National Chairperson Samule Mukupa and the entire members of the central committee to vacate their positions with immediate effect.

Mr. Mutale has said this because of the failure of the former ruling party to win elections. He says the above individuals and those in the central committee have cost the main opposition party the election.

Bizwell Mutale left UPND to join PF recently.