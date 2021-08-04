*BLOCKED AGAIN BUT THEY ARE LEAVING OFFICE – HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

We have been blocked from entering Mbala, Northern Province.

We really sympathise with these Police officers and our wish for them is a better tomorrow.

As things stand, they have been given specific instructions not to allow us entry into Mbala, Northern Province on grounds that we don’t have a permit.

But fellow Zambians, it’s not about a permit because that is an illegal demand, instead it is the fact that the corrupt PF regime has sensed a chilling election loss come next week and whether they like it or not, they are leaving office.

As you go to bed tonight, we ask you to pray, keep your voter’s cards safe and come next week use them to fire those who thought they were your Bosses for the past 10 years.

When it’s time, it’s time! Remember the adage that ten (10) days are for the thief but one (1) is indeed for the owner. In this case, you the voters are the owners.

Prayers!!!

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#FakaPressure



