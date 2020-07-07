Dear Editor

Booing of President Lungu nothing extraordinary

Kaunda was booed and pelted on numerous occasions, life was ok without incident. And the fact he had the vigilantes on his side.

Mwanawasa was booed and ridiculed on numerous occasions, life was ok without incident.

Rupiah Banda was booed and ridiculed on numerous occasions, life was ok without incident.

So, what is so special about Edgar Lungu that people should be beaten and caged? That is a public office. Every Zambian is a stakeholder whether to maintain or remove a person sitting there. Ba PF, muibwelemofye. After all, MOST of you people were the ones who were booing KK, LPM and RB with no repercussions but now you want to pretend to be most injured.

No wonder they say,” He who cries last cries the loudest”

PF has abused UPND and Hakainde Hichilema in so many ways. They donned UPND regalia on dogs and coffins, who complained? High they tasted their own medicine.

Fwambo Mambwe