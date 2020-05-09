Police have sealed off Chipata Central Hospital after a dramatic shooting incident with four armed robbers this afternoon.

Three armed robbers have been shot dead after an exchange of gun fire in an incident which happened on hospital road.

The armed robbers, who are from Lusaka attempted to flee in a Toyota Alphard but luck was not on their side as police managed to gun them down.

A Toyota Alphard riddled with bullets rammed into a tree near the entrance to the hospital.

A check by Breeze FM News found police officers have sealed off the hospital entrance with people being denied entry.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala has confirmed the incident stating that the criminals, who are from Lusaka wanted to stage a robbery within Chipata.

And Mr. Sakala says that one of the robbers is in ICU, Intensive Care Unit after sustaining serious bullet wounds.