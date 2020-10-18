HH blocked from visiting Dr Chishimba Kambwili.
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema blocked from visiting NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili at Kamwala remand prison. The reason advanced is that Mr Hakainde Hichilema cannot be allowed to visit Dr Kambwili without a clearance from ministry of home affairs.
NDC media team
This is Not Zambia we used to know and there is No other country in the world like this,
Where idiots enjoys the freedom alone.
I have said it before that when you give an idiot one inch, he will walk hundred kms, very soon these idiots will ask you for a permit ya kunyela my toilet in your own house. Which law says to visit someone in prison you need a permit or clearance in the language of the idiots?
This is indeed getting out of hand. Permits for visiting prisoners in Zambia?? Doesnt the Ministry of Home Affairs have other more important things to do. This Ministry is now playing political partisan duties. We surely can do better than this in Zambia. Laws no longer guide the actions of those in power. It is simply brutal use of force from the laws of the jungle. This is a sad development in Zambia!!
He who God intends to destroy, He first makes him mad. The end of PF is fast approaching, and they know it. All these desperate actions by the likes of Stephen Kampyongo are the last kicks of a dying horse. However, PF has set the nation on a very dangerous path.