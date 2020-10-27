BREAKING!!!
Police have surrounded the UPND secretariat in Fairview area demanding to search the premises
Deatails later….

LATEST NEWS

Load more

4 COMMENTS

  2. WE IN CHAMBIA HAVE THE MOST STUPID HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER IN THE WHOLE WORLD, WHO THINKS CHAMBIANS CAN BE INTIMIDATED BY HIS STUPIDITY BUT WHAT HE DOES NOT KNOW IS THAT HE IS JUST MAKING THEM HAVE A STRONGER RESOLVE TO REMOVE HIM AND HIS FELLOW SHALLOW MINED PEOPLE.

  3. PF government and its party leadership are dictators and very desperate people whose rule is by violence, intimidation, and injustice. Poor leadership manifesting itself in poor governance and poor economic performance. Evil schemes against the innocent Citizens will not prevail.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here