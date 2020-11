Chilufya Tayali Writes:

BRING IT ON MY DEAR BALLY WE SHALL SEE WHO WILL END IN A POLITICAL MORTUARY, YOU WANT K100 MILLION I WANT JAIL FOR YOU FOR ABUSING PRIVATISATION.

MY TEAM OF LAWYERS (YES, YOU HEARD ME RIGHT, “TEAM OF LAWYERS”) ARE READY FOR YOU, BUT PREPARE FOR YOUR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION AS WELL.

NAUPAPA KALAMA

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!