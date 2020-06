BURNT WOMAN WANTS HUSBAND FREED

A 43-Year-Old woman who sustained severe burns on her body after her husband allegedly poured hot water on her does not want the man to face the law because he is a “good and peaceful person”.

“I want my husband to be released from police custody. He is a good man.

“We have been married for 20 years and he has never beaten or slapped me. I don‘t know what came over him for him to pour hot water on me. I think it was not his intention.

SOURCE: ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL