The Catholic Priest who is at the core of a murder investigation involving a married female church member has broken his silence saying he feels unfairly treated by the Church.

Police in Lusaka said they have instituted an investigation into the death of a 42-year-old woman of Garden House.

The woman allegedly died in the Parish Priest’s House at Kaunda Square Catholic Church.

However, Fr. Abel Mwelwa said in a statement that the manner in which Lusaka Diocese Archbishop Alec Banda has handled the matter is unfair.

“I would like to assure you that all is well. My soul is at rest. Knowing that the justice of God is on my side. I have no bitterness against the manner in which this was handled. I allow God to deal with the matter,” Dr. Mwelwa said.

He pointed out that the deceased, Monica Mulenga died in the hospital of Acute Pneumonia as the post-mortem results indicated.

“God has his ways. Thank you for your brotherhood and support. Let it be known that the person died almost a month ago,” he said.

He added, “All was quiet until my Bishop decided to instruct some priests to circulate a communique of my suspension to all priests and religious. The communique is also addressed to the lay faithful. What a way of dealing with matters.”

Fr. Mwelwa charged that Bishop Banda was misguided in the manner he dealt with the issue.

“The result of such a miscalculated decision is what has brought this media frenzy. Has there been a time in the Catholic Church when the suspension of a priest is material for everyone? If not, the question is why has this been handled this way? Maybe we shall have answers in Heaven,” he said.

“I thought I should share with you what has happened. God’s Justice May take long, but it surely does come.” -ND