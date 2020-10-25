By Mwaba Mutale

AMONG the topics I have decided to kill on this wall is politics because it is major divisive factor and I won’t be an object of causing division and confusion in this nation.

But let me share a thought. Many are attacking the popular rapping duo of the “Chanda na Kay” fame for choosing to align with the Patriot Front.

Well, it is their democratic right. You too can align with Narep or UPND or NDC. Somebody does not become less of a human or an idiot just because they do not support your cause.

We must bring ourselves where we are able to live as brothers and sisters, unity in diversity.

If you have seen any bad in the ruling PF, your friends haven’t seen that bad. You can either go pitch your idea and try to convince them to join you or show how the side their supporting is inadequate.

I have seen a terrible trend, both the ruling and opposition parties were anyone who is not with you is treated like an imbecile and less of a human and like a fool or they dont think. No bane!

Democracy is allowing ideas to flourish, even those ideas you dont like. So you cant say Chanda na Kay are fools because they have decided to support PF, there is no way will that thinking ever be accepted. Besides, these are artists who earn their living from performances.

They could just have been hired and paid for a song and totally nothing wrong with that comrades.

We have artists aligned to the opposition too, they too are not to be considered foolish because they choose to be opposition.

We must bring ourselves to a position of respect for everyone and begin to respect divergent views. Everyone human including those you dont agree with deserve respect…

The only consequence is that people are not aligned to the PF may now shun their shows or wont invite them to perform.

In short they may have shot themselves in the foot with this move… whatever the case they are adults and have the right of Association. That’s all we saying.

They have every democratic right, even if we may not agree with their choice and decision the least we can do is respect it. Whether to buy their music or attend their shows is now thats what’s up to you…

Peace and one Love

Kalemba