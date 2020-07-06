Chellah Tukuta Photography Writes….

MY ADVICE TO DR NEVERS MUMBA

Dear Dr Mumba we respect your decision to go solo in next year’s elections and we wish you well. As youths of Zambia we distance ourselves from selfish decisions like yours and we want to embrace leaders that are striving for oneness.

Who is going to vote for MMD? Please sir don’t be misled by what happened in Malawi where the Malawi Congress Party bounced back to power. We as the youths of Zambia want to look up to leaders that respect the common goal and put their egos aside for the common good

And please don’t say you will match with us the youths. You will match alone. NEXT YEAR WE DON’T WANT TO DIVIDE THE VOTES BECAUSE WE WANT TO BEAT THEM LANDSLIDE WITH HUGE MARGINS.

Our Youth Movement wants to see change of regime and not individuals. GOD BLESS YOU AND WE SHALL MEET IN THE BATTLEFIELD