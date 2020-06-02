By Prudence Siabana

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has given Chicagos, East Park Mall and four others, 24 hours ultimatum to show cause why their licenses should not be revoked for contravening public health guidelines.

Council Public Relations Manager George Sichimba says based on LCC investigations and video footage, it has been established that Chicagos management over the weekend allowed their premises to operate as a bar and night club and unsatisfactory practice of social distancing.

Mr. Sichimba says the violations contravene the provisions of Statutory Instrument Numbers 21 and 22 of 2020 made under the public health act cap 295 of the laws of Zambia.

He highlights that other premises found contravening similar public health guidelines are Decapo Coffer Bar and Lounge, Cock and Bull and Keg & Lion.

The local authority has since given them 24 hours ultimatum from the time of receipt of their letters to show cause why council should not revoke their liquor licenses.

PHOENIX NEWS