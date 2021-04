Chief Chitanda is now Senior Chief Mukuningombe VI of the Lenje people.

He was installed at the Likonde lya ba Nkanga Royal shrine by Senior Chief Mukuni Munokalya of the Leya people of Southern province.

Earlier efforts last weekend were thwarted by an injunction filed by Chief Liteta, a relationship of PF MCC Jeston Mulando in what most Lenje people described as an attempt to install a whimper who can easily manipulated by PF.

Twalumba, Mwasebensa, mwatambulwa ba Mukuningombe.