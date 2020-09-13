SOME traditional leaders in rural Copperbelt which is dominated by the UPND have asked Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo to help dismantle the opposition’s stranglehold in the area.

The vast majority of Lamba land is dominated by UPND with Mpongwe and Lufwanyama Members of Parliament all coming from the opposition party.

But Chief Nkana of Lufwanyama said the rural parts of the Copperbelt has seen little development because of having aligned itself with the opposition.

Chief Lumpuma also of Lufwanyama said the traditional leaders across the Copperbelt have resolved to dump their support for the opposition and will now support the ruling PF in order to accelerate development in their Chiefdoms.

Chieftainess Shibukunami said the Chief’s will no longer entertain what he called lies in their Chiefdoms and now want people who can deliver development.

The three traditional leaders were speaking separately on Saturday when Mr Lusambo who is also Copperbelt Province Mobilization Committee Chairman and his team paid courtesy calls at their respective palaces.

“We know you are the Bulldozer, please help dismantle the UPND here. We have suffered enough and we know you can deliver. We want to see more development and the only one who can bring development here is Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” Chief Nkana said.

He said time has come for the PF to have representation both at ward and Parliamentary levels in the area in order to accelerate development in Lufwanyama which has stalled due to lack of commitment from the opposition.

Chieftainess Shibukunami pledged to work with the PF party structures at the District level to strengthen the ruling party in Lufwanyama ahead of the 2021 general elections.

“We don’t want to make the same mistake like we did in 2016. Now we want the PF here to be strong. I have since asked the District Chairman to come and meet the Foot Soldiers we have put together here to go round the Chiefdom and tell the people the truth,” she said.

Chief Lumpuma said Lufwanyama has received a good share of developmental projects such as schools, and the upgrading of health centres but would achieved more if the area had proper representation.

“Please go and tell His Excellency President Lungu that the people here are happy with his leadership and we want him to continue so that he can finish all the projects he has started. Just look at the Maize harvest, farmers have done well this season because fertilizer and seed came on time and as we speak, inputs are already in the District for the forthcoming farming season.”

Mr. Lusambo is in Lufwanyama to spearhead mobilisation activities and drum up support for PF candidates in Thursday’s Local Government by-elections.