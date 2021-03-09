CHILILABOMBWE CHURCH IN CASH SURPLUS AS “MONEY TEAM” DONATES K321,700

MEMBERS of St Pius The Tenth Parish in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt are likely to experience sore fingers from counting hundreds of Kwachas donated by PF secretary general Davies Mwila and his delegation this morning.

Mwila and team donated K321,700 as they attended mass – the funds are meant to help complete the construction of a three-storey school building within the church premises.

Mwila who led party officials this morning gifted the church with a whooping K100,000 and promised to deliver another K100,000 tomorrow.

His donation ensured that Copperbelt Province PF chairman Nathan Chanda remained dwarfed with his K20,000 cheque donation.

Mwila’s delegation included the party’s deputy media director Antonio Mwanza, Chililabombwe member of parliament Richard Musukwa who is also Mines Minister, Chililabombwe District Commissioner Roy Ngosa, Chililabombwe Deputy Mayor Gift Vinkumbu and Chililabombwe Constituency PF Youth Chairman Samson Chisambo.

Not to be left out on the list of those who reap blessings as a result of giving, Musukwa also gifted the church with K10,000 cash, 500 bags of cement valued at K70,000 and pledged to buy the church a bus while Chililabombwe aspiring mayoral candidate Trudy Ng’ambi gave K3000.

Chililabombwe District Commissioner Roy Ngosa gave K4000.

Lupele Kasumbalesa councilor Kangwa Nsofwa gave K3000 Vinkumbu gave K5000 and Joyce Kapundwe K1000 with K700 coming from Lydia Chunda Mpepo.

Speaking during mass, Mwila encouraged members of the the to love one another.

He expressed delight to have selected to celebrate mass in Chililabombwe.

Mwila emphasized on the need to be united and to avoid all forms of violence especially in this year when the country will be going to the polls.

St Pius The Tenth Parish Priest Fr Chalwe Chonde thanked Mwila and his entourage.

KALEMBA