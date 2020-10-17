CHILUFYA TAYALI’S ONLY MOTIVATION IS MONEY AND SELF PRESERVATION.

If you reach into your pocket and take out 30 pieces of silver and you offer it to him in exchange for attacking someone…Tayali will take it without question and he will do your bidding. Such a person is not a principled idealist or a Patriotic Zambian.

People like him are hired guns. Shameless crooks that parade as political figures but upon close examination, you learn very quickly that he is a one-man-party- parasite that feeds on the blood of slander, division and innuendo.

As insignificant as he is, Tayali can actually spark a TRIBAL WAR in this county. A match has a tiny flame, but if you throw it in a field of dry grass…BOOM💥

Tayali pretends to be well connected. He’s not. He simply gets information from disgruntled members of society and he touts them as his own twisted form of checks and balances.

A man that has multiple cases in court on issues ranging from Rape to Defamation is not someone that has clean hands.

This morning he said “If PF loses, my citizenship in this country would be in jeopardy” [ He actually mispronounced that word ” jeopardy” because he’s so dense ]

Who the heck told him that Zambia cares about him as an individual? Zambia has about 18 million people…I can assure him, none of us stay awake at night worrying about his citizenship or his standing after 2021.

If regime change occurs, it will be because the people of Zambia have decided…it won’t be because Tayali’s citizenship will be in jeopardy. Nonsense!!

Tayali’s self importance has given him a false sense of invincibility. He doesn’t realise that the same people he mingles with actually DON’T trust him because he would turn around and sell them to the highest bidder.

Your time is coming…and it will do so swiftly and promptly.

Selah

SMLtv