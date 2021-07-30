Chipata Airport incident has afforded Zambians opportunity to see another side of HH; his ability to negotiate – Laura Miti

Laura Miti wrote…

Yesterday, whoever instructs the police to prevent HH from campaigning instead gave him an opportunity to sell himself, that was worth a couple of rallies.

You see, that interaction with Commissioner Lungu showed the public a side of the opposition leader that, without the police, would have remained known only by those who have had the opportunity to engage with him in private.

He came across as calm and respectful of the otherside in a tense situation. A leader who excudes authority and commands respect without being a bully. An individual adept at using logic rather volume to win an argument.

Goodness, it was impressive to watch.

I doubt that PF leaders would have, watching that video, enjoyed the thought that they gave their rival the priceless opportunity to put on display this strong side.

The lesson, I guess, is play fair. Things have a way of backfiring.