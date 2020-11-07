MUSHANINA BWALI OR NOT, HOUSE-OWNER OR CARETAKER, I AM STILL BLESSED WITH A COMFORTABLE LIFE, AT LEAST

=======================

As a caretaker, in this house “owned by Chitambala Mwewa”, I am patching up my drive way, since I can’t afford pavers for now, first tubombeko mukushanina ubwali, we will change this place later.

In life do what you can, don’t stress, God gives everything in due course, even becoming President will come at an appointed time, for now, ni BaLungu balipo.

People like Chitambala are detractors and condescenders who strive at making you feel small and a failure because they have failed themselves, so they want to drag you down to where they are.

Chitambala has just failed to accept that, I am no match with him. I beat him in everything apart from Chisungu, but who cares, my beautiful wife doesn’t need it. She speaks Amharic but also fluent in English.

I am very sure, given a chance, I can look after Chitambala like my son, and he would look better, because all those under my care, look far much better than him.

The issue of whether I am Mushanina bwali or not; house-owner or caretaker, doesn’t change the fact that, I live a comfortably in a good area.

So, my friends pay no attention to people that talk about you in a negative manner, trying to demean you, because they will not live your live, just like I can’t wear the shoes Chitambala wears, they are too embarrassing.

I wrote this article just to keep you entertained but if you learn one or two things, I am even happier.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!