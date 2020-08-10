CIVIL SERVANTS THREATENING FARMERS OF BEING BLACKLISTED FROM ACCESSING FISP SAYS ZNFU

By Watch Reporter

The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) has disclosed that some civil servants, among them District Commissioners and Camp Officers are threatening farmers of being blacklisted from accessing Farmer Input Suport Programme (FISP) if they do not sell their maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

UNION president Javis Zimba says investigations have since been launched.

According to Zimba, reports indicate that millers have been instructed not to buy maize at a price beyond what the FRA is offering of K110 for a 50kg bag of maize.

He has described the development as detrimental to a free market economy saying this amounts to indirect price controls.

Zimba has since challenged the Ministry of Agriculture and the FRA to come out clean and state their position on this matter.